Maine shootings: gunman suspected of killing 18 people found dead

A suspect in the killing of 18 people and wounding of 13 in two mass shootings in Maine has been found dead, according to the Associated Press, after authorities issued arrest warrants for multiple counts of murder and launched a huge manhunt for him.

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told the AP.

Card’s body was found in the woods near the town of Lisbon by a recycling center from which he had recently been fired, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Maine governor Janet Mills appeared relieved at a news conference late Friday night. “I’m breathing a sigh of relief in knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said. “Tonight the city of Lewiston and the state of Maine can begin to move forward on the long road of healing.”

Michael Sauschuck, the commissioner of public safety, confirmed that Card’s body was found about 7.45pm ET along the banks of the Androscoggin River.

“The community can now start to heal,” said Bill David at the intersection to the waste station. “Lewiston will come back and the families can now grieve.”

The location where Card was found with a self-administered gun shot wound, behind a dumpster, had been searched a day earlier. It lies less than a mile from where he had left his car on Wednesday evening.

Card, who has a history of mental illness, had been described by police as “armed and dangerous”.

Card’s car had been discovered shortly before midnight on Wednesday in Lisbon, about eight miles from the murder scenes. Officials urged residents in both towns and surrounding areas to shelter in place as a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement personnel continued.

“It’s been one the scariest things I’ve ever had to go through,” said Elizabeth Bean, 18, who said she and her family had only left their home once – to get groceries. “We didn’t want to risk it. So it’s been really sad.”

Amid the manhunt, there was also a focus on Card’s mental health history. He had been taken by police for an evaluation after military officials became concerned that he was acting erratically in mid-July, a US official told the Associated Press.

The official told the AP that commanders in the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment became concerned in mid-July that Card was acting erratically while the unit was training at the military academy in West Point in New York.

The official said military commanders became concerned about Card’s safety and asked for the police to be called. New York state police took Card to the Keller army community hospital at West Point for evaluation, the official said.

With the conclusion of the manhunt, Sauschuck said the hunting restriction that had been put in place was now lifted.

Noah Caron, 17, said he felt Lewiston could now start to grieve. “It was good to see how the community came together and kept everyone close,” he said.

Lisbon police chief Ryan McGee echoed that sentiment. “We have a great community and it’s going to stick together.”

“It’s been dark and scary,” said a woman, who gave her name as Monica, and whose husband’s truck had been inaccessible near the waste station. “Now the light can begin to come back through.”