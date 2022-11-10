Maine State Police make an arrest in a rape case dating back 26 years

Nov. 10—Maine State Police have arrested a Gouldsboro man in connection with the sexual assault of a woman that took place 26 years ago.

Advancements in DNA technology and genetic genealogy led to the arrest of 56-year-old Jason Follette, of Gouldsboro, in the cold case, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Follette was arrested by state police detectives on Wednesday without incident at a pier in Gouldsboro, Moss said. Follette has been charged with one count of gross sexual assault and is being held at the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. Other charges against him could be filed.

It was unclear Wednesday evening whether Follette had an attorney to represent him.

The victim, who is now 47 years old, was sexually assaulted in her apartment in the town of Hancock on Aug. 11, 1996, police say. She was 21 years old at the time.

Hancock is a rural community located on Route 1 near Ellsworth and Mt. Desert Island.

Evidence was collected from the apartment and processed. A DNA profile confirmed she was attacked by an unknown man. On Aug. 2, 2002, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a man identified only as "John Doe." The unknown male DNA sample was tested by Othram Inc.

"This case has been an ongoing investigation since it was first reported in 1996," Moss said in a statement. "The case would not have come to this conclusion without the help, hard work, and dedication of many agencies including the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Maine Marine Patrol, Hancock County District Attorney's office, Maine State Police Troop J, the Maine State Police Crime Lab and the many state police detectives, who have work on this case in years past."