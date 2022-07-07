Maine State Police arrest woman in connection with February homicide

Jul. 7—A woman from Washington County was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder in the February slaying of a 53-year-old Pembroke woman.

Rebecca Moores, 42, of Robbinston, was arrested around 3 p.m. during a traffic stop on Hardy Point Road in Pembroke, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-North and the Pleasant Point Police Department took Moores into custody without incident.

Paula Johnson was found dead inside her home at 515 Leighton Point Road in Pembroke around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, who were responding to the report of an unresponsive person. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that Johnson was the victim of a homicide.

Johnson's killing sparked the investigation that led to Moores' arrest on Wednesday. Moores has been transported to the Washington County Jail where she was being held without bail on Wednesday.