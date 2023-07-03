Maine State Police investigate 2 suspicious deaths in Hancock County

Jul. 3—Maine State Police detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in the Hancock County town of Brooklin "under suspicious circumstances."

The bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon at a home in Brooklin by officers from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement. Moss said there is no danger to the public.

The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where autopsies will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as to confirm their identities.

Moss declined to name the road where the bodies were found until the next of kin have been notified.

Detectives and evidence response technicians from the Maine State Police's Major Crimes Unit North are being assisted by the sheriff's office and the Maine Warden Service.

Brooklin is a coastal town located on a peninsula between Deer Isle and Blue Hill Bay. The town's population is 827.