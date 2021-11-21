Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Hiram

Nov. 20—Detectives from the Maine State Police are investigating a shooting death in Hiram, where they found a man dead in the driveway early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 6 Oak Woods Road about 1 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot and needed medical help.

When troopers and deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office arrived, he was already dead. A neighbor said the man appeared to be in his 20s, and lay in the driveway near the home.

An autopsy on the man, who has not been identified publicly, is expected to be completed in the coming days.

"Detectives identified witnesses and persons of interest to the incident and are conducting interviews and collecting evidence at this time," said Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

"Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team continue to process the scene and are expected to be at the residence in Hiram for most of the day."

Moss declined to release more details on Saturday, but police told dispatchers over the radio that a suspect was in custody and police had recovered a firearm, according to a recording of the radio traffic.

The home is owned by Susan Carl, according to town records. Carl did not return a message seeking an interview.

One neighbor, Amber Randall, said Carl's home where the shooting took place was the frequent subject of police calls, and was known to neighbors as a party house.

Randall, who moved into the area last February and now helps direct the development's homeowner's association, said Carl was already a resident when she moved in. From the beginning, Randall said, there was heavy traffic in and out of the home, and sometimes dozens of cars would park along the main road for large, loud parties that happened with regularity.

The visits to Carl's home by the police began in May, she said.

"I woke up one night. I was hearing screaming," Randall said. "It was really loud and there was a guy in his underwear getting arrested."

When Randall went to speak with Carl about the problems with noise, overflowing trash and glass bottles that had been tossed into a nearby pond, she realized Carl was not keeping up her home inside.

"Her house was literally brand new, and it was ripped apart," Randall said.

Randall said she went out to see the commotion early Saturday, and saw multiple people in handcuffs, including Carl, and saw the body in the driveway.

"It's crazy, and it's scary," Randall said.