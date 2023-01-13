Maine State Police investigating Berwick death after reports of shooting

Jan. 13—Maine State Police are investigating a death in Berwick.

Berwick police responded to a shooting at Katabel Lane at 7:48 a.m. Thursday. Police said there was no danger to the public, but did not provide any other details about what happened and said state police would release further information.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed the death and said state police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating with Berwick police. Additional information likely will be released later Friday, she said.

