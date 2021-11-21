Maine State Police investigating child death in Penobscot County

Nov. 21—The Maine State Police is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy from Howland.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office notified the state police about the boy's death Saturday at 6:39 p.m. It is protocol for the Major Crimes Unit to investigate the death of any child in Maine who is 3 years old or younger. The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police, announced the investigation Sunday, but she did not provide any additional information or answer a list of questions about the boy's death. She also did not identify the boy.

"The investigation is ongoing," Moss said in an email.