Maine State Police investigating fatal shooting in Biddeford

Sep. 14—Maine State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Biddeford on Tuesday afternoon.

JoAnne Fisk, Biddeford's deputy police chief, confirmed that a fatal shooting had occurred, and was first reported to police around 3 p.m., but referred all questions about the shooting to Maine State Police.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the department's Major Crimes Unit was called to Biddeford to investigate "an incident." Moss did not provide any additional details, saying that it could take some time before she could give any more details about the incident.