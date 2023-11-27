Maine State Police rule Biddeford death a homicide, identify victim

Nov. 26—Maine State Police said Sunday that a shooting death in Biddeford on Friday has been ruled a homicide.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif, of Lewiston.

On Friday at around 2:10 p.m., Biddeford police responded to a 911 call reporting a person had been shot at an apartment on State Street. Officers arrived and removed a male from the apartment who died from his injuries.

Maine State Police and officers from Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach investigated the incident overnight.

Authorities on Sunday continued to search for suspects in Sharif's death, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.

Staff Writer Bonnie Washuk contributed to this report.