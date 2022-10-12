Maine teen arrested for speeding 127 MPH on I-95

Oct. 12—A Maine teenager was arrested for allegedly driving recklessly after a state trooper clocked him driving 127 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland early Wednesday morning.

Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot, Maine, was driving a 2015 BMW 5 Series northbound in North Hampton just before 3 a.m. when Trooper Cameron Vetter spotted him driving at a high rate of speed, according to a news release from state police.

The trooper initially clocked the driver going 118 mph, but by the time he caught up with the vehicle in Greenland to stop it, the radar measured its speed at 127 mph, the release said.

Lawrence was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, before being released pending a court appearance on Nov. 21.