Maine voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status, options to vote, what to know

Maine has a number of elections coming up, including a referendum election this year and state and presidential primaries in the first half of 2024.

A potential presidential primary would be held on March 5, 2024, and the state's primary election would be held on June 11, 2024. Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices, as well as state and county offices.

Party candidates who win the primaries qualify to appear on the General Election ballot in November.

Voters in Maine will see eight questions on the ballot in this year's referendum election, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Remembering if you're registered to vote, or figuring out how to register for the first time, can be confusing so let's break it down.

VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS: Check to see if you're registered to vote in Maine

How to register to vote in Maine

To be eligible to register to vote in Maine, you must meet the following three criteria: a United States citizen, live in the state and be at least 16 years old – the age when Maine residents can pre-register to vote.

To vote in a referendum or general election, you must be registered in the community where you reside and be at least 18 years old. A 17-year-old can vote in a primary election only if that person will be 18 by the general election.

You can register to vote on Election Day and during early voting in Maine.

Voter registration deadlines are as follows:

Mail : Ballots must be received by close of business on the 21st day before the election.

In person : By the time polls close on Election Day

Online: Not available in Maine

Any registered voter can participate in either party's presidential primary election without being enrolled in that party, but voters can only participate in one primary per election cycle.

How to vote in Maine

The state of Maine offers various options for those looking to vote. Let's break them down.

Vote early in-person

You can vote early in Maine at least 30 days before the election, according to Rock The Vote. The last day to vote early is the Thursday before Election Day, which this year is Nov. 2.

No excuse is required to vote early in Maine. You can find your voting locations here.

ID is not required to vote early in the state unless you are voting for the first time in a federal election, or if you are a first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification with your registration. You will, however, need to show ID if you plan to register and vote on the same day.

If you’re eligible to vote in Maine but have not yet registered, you can register and vote at your polling place during early voting, according to Rock the Vote.

Request a mail-in/absentee ballot

Eligible voters do not need an excuse to vote absentee in Maine, according to Rock the Vote.

You can request an absentee ballot by clicking here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. the Thursday before the election regardless if you're submitting your request by mail, online or in-person.

Return your completed ballot

You can drop off your completed ballot in person or via dropbox. Rock the Vote recommends contacting your local election official if you need more information.

Ballots may be returned by mail or in person and all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can find your ballot drop-off locations here. You can also track your ballot online with your state here.

Certain designated individuals are allowed to drop off a ballot for someone else in Maine. For more information, contact your local election official.

Voting in-person on Election Day

If you plan on voting in-person on Election Day, you can find your voting location options here.

If you're eligible to vote but have not yet registered, you can register to vote on Election Day and during early voting, according to Rock the Vote.

You will need to show ID if you plan to register and vote on the same day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maine voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status