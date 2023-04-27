Maine woman charged with drug trafficking after police seize $45K worth of meth from car

SANFORD, Maine — A local woman is facing charges after authorities allegedly found a significant amount of drugs in her vehicle.

Renee Rocheville, 32, of Sanford, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a scheduled drug, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA).

Authorities seized these drugs and funds during a traffic stop and arrest on Main Street in Sanford, Maine, on April 24, 2023.

On April 24, MDEA agents were conducting surveillance of several locations in Sanford when they spotted Rocheville driving a vehicle that allegedly had illegally attached registration plates.

“Agents also knew Rocheville was out on bail for drug trafficking charges stemming from an arrest in March by Sanford Police,” the MDEA stated in a news release.

Maine divided over flavored tobacco ban: Public health vs. economics debated

Sanford police stopped Rocheville in traffic on Main Street, near the roundabout at routes 4 and 109, according to Sanford police Maj. Matthew Gagne. During the stop, 360 grams of methamphetamine, 21 Suboxone strips, assorted prescription pills, and $14,200 in suspected drug proceeds were seized, according to the MDEA.

The street value of the seized drugs was approximately $45,000, the MDEA said.

Sanford police said they arrested Rocheville without incident and brought her to the York County Jail in Alfred, where her bail was set at $2,500 in cash. Rocheville posted bail the next day, April 25, according to an official at the jail.

Rocheville’s arrest came at a time when agents with the MDEA York District Task Force have responded to citizen complaints regarding suspected drug trafficking locations throughout York County during the past month.

“The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs, like fentanyl, in the State of Maine,” the agency said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sanford, Maine woman charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop