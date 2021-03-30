Maine women charged with drug trafficking after early morning Lawrence stop

Mar. 30—LAWRENCE — Two women from Maine, one who was hiding in the back of a minivan, are facing narcotics trafficking and distribution charges after a patrol officer pulled over the vehicle at Lawrence and Maple streets early Monday morning, police said.

Officers seized 25 "finger-like" packages of fentanyl with a street value of as much as $15,000, according to a police report.

Cassandra Goodwin, 29, of Snowhegan, Maine, and Aaliyah Gagliardi, 26, of Canaan, Maine, were arrested and charged with trafficking a Class A substance and illegal distribution of a Class B substance, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, police pulled over the 2005 blue Dodge Caravan that Goodwin was driving because the license plate was "poorly lit, as if about to die which made it difficult for me to see the number," according to an officer's report.

Police said Goodwin was texting on her cell phone after police pulled over the van. She said she had dropped off a friend in Lawrence, but that she didn't know the friend's last name or address, according to the report.

The officer "was having a hard time believing her story and believed she was being deceptive," according to the report.

When police asked Goodwin if there was anything illegal in the van, she responded "there should not be drugs in the vehicle," according to the report.

An officer said he observed a crack pipe in the Dodge Minivan and some needles on the top of a black bag. Two officers who arrived to help at the scene said someone was hiding in the rear storage area of the van under a red blanket. According to the police report, officers found Gagliardi there.

Once the women were out of the minivan, police said they seized 25 "finger-like" packages of fentanyl, two twisty bags of crack cocaine, one twisty bag of cocaine, $325 cash, a set of keys and a small digital scale. The police report also said the minivan was "full of trash."

