Maine's congressional delegation open to more Russia sanctions after Ukraine invasion

Feb. 23—Maine's congressional delegation condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine this week, saying the U.S. should be prepared to support Ukraine and impose further sanctions on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine this week after declaring them independent, the latest escalation in the eastern European conflict. The U.S. and its allies responded with swift sanctions Tuesday, including targeting two Russian state-owned banks and a planned natural gas pipeline.

The support for further sanctions from Maine's congressional delegation comes as Republicans and Democrats in Congress have so far failed to reach an agreement on additional legislation to sanction Russia, instead leaving the issue up to President Joe Biden.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, called the initial sanctions announced by the Biden administration a "welcome step" while blasting Russia's advances as an "unprovoked and unacceptable" violation of Ukrainian sovereignty. She added that "more must be done to impose real costs to Putin" and to deter Russia from destabilizing the region.

Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, similarly expressed support for using "all diplomatic and economic tools" to deter further Russian aggression.

Both Collins and King warned of Russian aggression after a Senate intelligence briefing earlier this month, calling for bipartisan work to make clear Russia would face sanctions if it chose to invade. But the Senate left Washington last week without reaching a deal despite broad concerns about a Russian invasion. Biden can impose some sanctions unilaterally.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, said Tuesday that Biden was correct to issue sanctions, saying the U.S. "must send a clear message to Russia's government that this aggression will not stand without consequences."

"We should be very clear about what is happening: Vladimir Putin has created this international crisis by attempting to overthrow a sovereign democracy," Pingree said.

Rep. Jared Golden characterized Tuesday's sanctions as "overdue" saying additional measures may be necessary to deter Russia. Golden, a Democrat who is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, also suggested the U.S. should be prepared to offer further military aid to assist Ukraine, while emphasizing U.S. troops should not be put in harm's way.

"[If] the people of Ukraine are willing to resist Putin's invasion of their country, then the Biden Administration should make clear that America will ensure Ukrainians have the resources they need to fight for their freedom," he said.

