Mainfreight Limited Just Reported Half-Year Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

It's been a good week for Mainfreight Limited (NZSE:MFT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest half-yearly results, and the shares gained 4.4% to NZ$41.75. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at NZ$1.5b, earnings were in line with expectations, at NZ$1.37 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest forecasts to see whether analysts have changed their mind on Mainfreight after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Mainfreight

NZSE:MFT Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Taking into account the latest results, the latest consensus from Mainfreight's six analysts is for revenues of NZ$3.14b in 2020, which would reflect a credible 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to swell 11% to NZ$1.56. Before this earnings report, analysts had been forecasting revenues of NZ$3.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$1.60 in 2020. It's pretty clear that analyst sentiment has fallen after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of NZ$39.25, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Mainfreight's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mainfreight at NZ$44.54 per share, while the most bearish prices it at NZ$31.60. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that analysts expect Mainfreight's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the market, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, analysts still expect the wider market to grow faster than Mainfreight.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target held steady at NZ$39.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on analysts' estimated valuations.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Mainfreight going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.