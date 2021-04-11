Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

People wearing face masks use their cellphones at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai
BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on April 10, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 11 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell)

