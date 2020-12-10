Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 9, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission said one locally transmitted case was reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to five from one a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,673, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Brenda Goh; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

