Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

People wearing face masks wait to buy food from a steamed food stall at a street market in Wuhan
1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 13, up from nine a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, where a city on the border with Myanmar reported a cluster of infections in late March.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,447, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

