Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier

People line up for nucleic acid testing in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5, down from 20 cases a day earlier and the lowest daily increase since Dec. 17, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said four of the new cases were locally transmitted, including three in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in neighbouring Jilin. The number of local transmissions was the lowest since Dec. 22.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10, down from 28 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,681, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story corrects date to Feb. 5 from Feb. 6 and milestone to Dec. 17 from Dec. 12 in first paragraph)

(Reporting by William Zhang and David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates)

