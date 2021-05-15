Mainland China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

Medical workers collect swabs from residents following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a nucleic acid test site in Luan, Anhui
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on May 14, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily bulletin that five of the new cases were local infections, including three in central China's Anhui province and two in Liaoning in the northeast. The rest originated overseas.

On Friday, the NHC reported China's first local transmissions in over three weeks, with a patient surnamed Li, who travelled to Anhui from Liaoning, identified as the source.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was recorded at 25 on Friday, up from 22 the previous day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,829, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Leslie Adler)

