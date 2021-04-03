Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier

People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on April 2, up from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

In a statement, the National Health Commission said seven of the new cases were local infections in the southwestern province of Yunnan, where a COVID-19 cluster has emerged in the city of Ruili boredering Myanmar.

The other 19 cases were imported infections, it said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 24 from 20.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,252, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by William Mallard)

