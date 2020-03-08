Mainland China reports 44 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths by end of March 7 -health authorities

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - Health authorities in mainland China on Sunday reported 44 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus by the end of March 7, a decrease from 99 the day prior.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 80,695 by the end of March 7. Authorities reported 27 new deaths on March 7, down from 28 deaths on March 6.

All the new deaths occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The total number of deaths hit 3,097. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Huizhong Wu Editing by Leslie Adler)