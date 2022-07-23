Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 817 new COVID-19 cases for July 22, of which 164 were symptomatic and 653 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 1,011 new cases a day earlier - 175 symptomatic and 836 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

China's capital, Beijing, reported one new local infection.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Friday, up from 15 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases at two, compared with three the previous day, the local government said. All the infections were in quarantined areas.

As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 228,519 cases. China reported no new COVID deaths, leaving the death toll to 5,226.

