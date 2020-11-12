    Advertisement

    Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases versus 15 a day earlier

    People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk across a street, in Beijing

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 12, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Friday.

    The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, down from 14 imported infections a day earlier.

    The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from six reported a day earlier.

    The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.


    (Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Chris Reese)

