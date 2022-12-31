China censors COVID-related content online as New Year's Eve prompts reflection by some

5
Eduardo Baptista
·4 min read

By Eduardo Baptista

BEIJING (Reuters) - New Year's Eve in China prompted an outpouring of reflection online, some of it critical, about the strict zero-COVID policy the country adhered to for almost three years.

China this month scrapped repeated mass testing, centralised quarantine for infected people, and lockdowns, the hallmarks of a policy aimed at eradicating all outbreaks of COVID-19.

The sudden change to live with the virus has prompted a wave of infections across the country, a drop in economic activity and international concern, with Britain and France the latest countries to impose curbs on travellers from China.

On Saturday, thousands of users on China's Twitter-like Weibo criticised the removal of a viral video made by local outlet Netease News that collated real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated the Chinese public.

Many of the stories included in the video, which by Saturday could not be seen or shared on domestic social media platforms, highlighted the difficulties ordinary Chinese faced as a result of the strict zero-COVID policy.

Weibo and Netease did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

One Weibo hashtag about the video garnered almost 4 million hits before it disappeared from platforms around noon on Saturday. Social media users created new hashtags to keep the comments pouring in.

"What a perverse world, you can only sing the praises of the fake but you cannot show real life," one user wrote, attaching a screenshot of a blank page that is displayed when searching for the hashtags.

The disappearance of the videos and hashtags, seen by many as an act of censorship, suggests the Chinese government still sees the narrative surrounding its handling of the disease as a politically sensitive issue.

Many Weibo users complained about how the wave of infections had ruined the chances of a celebratory mood on New Year's Eve.

"This virus should just go and die, can not believe this year I can not even find a healthy friend that can go out with me and celebrate the passage into the New Year", wrote one user based in eastern Shandong province.

Others expressed hope the New Year would herald China's return to pre-pandemic life.

"I lived and worked under COVID throughout 2022... I hope 2023 is when everything can go back to what it was before 2020," said one user based in the neighbouring province of Jiangsu.

While the health authorities cited a "weakening" in the Omicron variant as the reason behind the scrapping of the zero-COVID policy, the reopening began just a few days after China had been rocked by the biggest show of public discontent since Chinese President Xi Jinping took office in 2012.

Nationwide protests erupted in late November mostly calling for an end to zero-COVID curbs. Beijing has not publicly recognised the protests.

NEW YEAR, NEW CHALLENGES

In the first indication of the toll on China's giant manufacturing sector from the change in COVID policy, data on Saturday showed factory activity shrinking for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported. The 50-point mark separates contraction from expansion on a monthly basis.

China has massively reduced its reporting of nationwide figures on COVID-19 infections.

Cumulative infections in China likely reached 18.6 million in December, UK-based health data firm Airfinity estimated on Thursday.

But some estimates from state media suggest the number of infections is much higher. The infection rate in Sichuan province, which has a population of more than 84 million, is more than 64%, according to the state-run Health Times.

The infections have prompted international concern, particularly regarding the possibility of a new, stronger variant emerging out of China.

Britain and France became the latest countries to require travellers from China to provide negative COVID-19 tests. The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed similar measures.

The World Health Organization said on Friday it had repeated a request to China's health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on COVID-19 in the country, including more genetic sequencing data and figures on hospitalisations and deaths.

China's narrow criteria for identifying deaths caused by COVID-19 will underestimate the true toll of the pandemic and could make it harder to communicate the best ways for people to protect themselves, health experts have warned.

Only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting COVID will be classified as having been caused by the coronavirus, a leading Chinese medical expert said last week.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow forces shell long stretch of towns in Donetsk

    Ukrainian towns have been shelled by Russian forces across a long stretch of the front line from north to south, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

  • New Army light tank under construction

    The Mobile Protected Firepower is aimed to fill the shooting gaps to cover light infantry formations.

  • COVID-related ICU patients rise to 5-month high above 5,000—are new cases really falling?

    COVID-related hospitalizations, and patients in ICUs keep rising to multi-month highs, suggesting case counts aren't really falling.

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin is awarded title of "corrupt official of the year"

    The International Organization "Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project " (OCCRP) awarded the so-called "Putin's Cook" and head of the "Wagner PMC" Yevgeny Prigozhin the title of "Corrupt Official of the Year-2022".

  • China's lack of transparency on COVID outbreak sparks international concern

    Global leaders are concerned about the lack of transparency regarding China's skyrocketing COVID rates. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the East Asian nation’s lack of transparency could impede the identification of new COVID variants and affect international public health. Global health officials reportedly have limited information on new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths in China, leaving the rest of the world unaware of the severity of the country’s current outbreak of the virus.

  • Few tourists, deserted streets in casino hub Macau after reopening

    Three years of COVID-19 forced Becky Zhang’s specialty food business in Macau to near collapse. Now, even after the recent reopening of the world’s biggest gambling hub, tourists are few and many businesses are shuttered, underlining analysts' views that a recovery will be uneven and take some time. “Macau has not seen any improvement after the recent reopening of the city because many people are infected with COVID, many shops are unable to open, and no staff are working,” 40-year-old Zhang said.

  • Stunning Satellite Images of Our Changing Planet in 2022

    Humans are reshaping the Earth in unprecedented ways, both by turning vast tracts of wilderness into farms and cities and by altering the global climate, fueling more intense fires, floods, heat, and drought. Scientists at NASA have captured the astounding breadth of humanity's impact in stunning satellite images. The photos below, all published in the past year by NASA's Earth Observatory, reveal the profound changes now underway. Click photos to enlarge.

  • The grim future of Brazil's 'graveyard of ships'

    STORY: This is Rio de Janeiro's "graveyard of ships"Dozens of ships have been abandoned hereto rot and rust on the heavily polluted bayActivists are increasingly concerned about the impact on the environment(Sergio Ricardo, Environmentalist) “The San Luiz bulk carrier clashed against the Niteroi River’s bridge, which drew attention to the existence of this graveyard of ships. Sao Luiz remains in Rio’s port with 55 tons of fuel inside it. It’s a ship with high corrosion, it is not safe and it can cause an environmental disaster.”Once home to thriving marine life, thebay's mangrove population has declinedSea-horses, green turtles and Guiana dolphinsare now being threatened by the graveyard's pollution Local media reports say authorities are studying how to remove the ships

  • South Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

    South Korea’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket Friday after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture. A twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea’s sky Friday evening.

  • Liberation of Kreminna will weaken Russian positions near Bakhmut

    Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has explained that the liberation of Kreminna city (Luhansk Oblast) will open up two fronts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and allow them to strike at the Russians who are attacking Bakhmut.

  • 'We're ready': Chicago police prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations

    Navy Pier will host a fireworks show for New Year's Eve, and Chicago emergency officials say they are prepared for residents to celebrate safely.

  • Moldova's Sandu says hopes for EU entry this decade

    President Maia Sandu, elected in 2020 on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform, expressed hopes on Thursday that crisis-hit Moldova would join the European Union before 2030. "My wishes are very ambitious," Sandu said in remarks carried on the Moldova-1 public television channel. "I think we must become a member of the European Union by the end of this decade."

  • China's Reopening Bounce Is Over: The Next Leg Down Begins Soon

    The financial media has been focused on the reopening of China trade for several weeks now. The short-sighted view of things is that demand will bounce back and Chinese businesses will respond positively and equities will be a great buy here. The bigger picture is that the Chinese high growth economy is slowing as Chinese and global liquidity continue to contract.

  • China Is Launching a State-Backed NFT Marketplace: Report

    China is launching its first state-backed non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, according to a report by the Chinese state media outlet China Daily. It's the latest sign of the country embracing a technology that has occupied a legal gray area. "The Hash" panel discusses China entering the NFT scene and what this means for the state of crypto.

  • Twitter users fight to name best NYC subway station in viral tournament: 'If you've ever cared about me ... please vote'

    Software engineer Sunny Ng's NYC subway tournament has whipped up a frenzy on "Transit Twitter."

  • Foiled: Five times armed citizens fought back against attackers in 2022

    Americans across the country used guns in self-defense in 2022, defending themselves or others, protecting their homes and preventing further bloodshed in mass shootings.

  • 'The War on Drugs Part II': California taxes, rules are killing small legal weed farms

    Small operators across California's legal cannabis market say government taxes, fees and regulations are threatening their survival.

  • What’s Behind Fidelity’s Bitcoin Plans? It May Be Fear of Missing Out.

    The mutual fund and brokerage giant is building out crypto services even as the market collapses. What’s behind its Bitcoin plans.

  • Almost 30 days of air-raid siren: Kyiv City Administration counts how long siren sounded

    The Kyiv City Military Administration summed up the results of Russian aggression, which has been ongoing for almost a year. As of now, 120 Kyiv residents have died. Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as cited by the press service of the department Quote: "The year 2022 became the scariest year in the new history of Kyiv, the capital of free and independent Ukraine! Since 24 February, the beginning of the full scale Russian invasion, the aggressor has made tirel

  • Lockheed doubles Joint Air-to-Ground missile range in flight test

    The American defense firm conducted a successful flight test of its new JAGM-Medium Range weapon.