Mainline teen's 2020 death investigation ongoing

Apr. 13—An investigation into the death of a Cresson teenager remains underway nearly nine months after her body was dropped off at a Portage ambulance station.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said his efforts to establish the manner of Sierra Nihart's death are in a holding pattern, for now, until state police are able to review results from lab samples taken after she died.

"I need that information to help me make a ruling on my own investigation," Lees said.

State police crime labs have been "backed up," he added.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said last fall the focus of the lab review involved evidence taken from the vehicle.

Nihart died July 31, 2020, in an incident involving a vehicle she was traveling in that day on Turbine Road, investigators have said.

Just after 4 p.m., someone brought the teen, who was already deceased, to the Portage Area Ambulance Station and dropped her off, Lees said at the time.

Nihart, 15, sustained fatal blunt force trauma to the upper torso, Lees reported at the time, but a ruling has not been made to verify if the incident was an accident or criminal act.

State police did not have any additional information to release Tuesday.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the case remained under "active investigation."