Mainly sunny Sunday, wintry mess on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy & cooler, high 48

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 30

Monday: Late evening rain, high 48 (30)

Tuesday: AM snowflakes, high 42 (28)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 43 (30)

Thursday: Chance rain showers, high 46 (32)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Gone (for now) are the 60 degree temps. Highs will only reach the upper 40. This is still running close to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The trade off for the cooler temps will be an increase of sunshine today. Skies will gradually clear becoming mostly clear by the afternoon.

Tonight skies will stay mainly clear. Temperatures will continue to drop even more overnight. Lows will reach the low 30s and most of central Ohio will fall below the freezing point. Winds will be a little breezy, coming from the north at around 5-10 mph. Clouds will begin to build up again by the morning commute Monday.

We are tracking a round of wintry weather that will arrive Monday. Monday will start off partly cloudy, then clouds will build as the day progresses. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s for the daytime high. Later in the evening the weather system will arrive in central Ohio.

Precipitation will start of as rain shower, transition to a wintry mix, and then turn into snow overnight. Snow accumulations won’t be interesting because of the warm surface temperatures. Most central Ohioans can expect around an inch of snow and a slight slushy mess by Tuesday morning.

