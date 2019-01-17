Is Mainova AG (FRA:MNV6) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we are going to look at Mainova AG (FRA:MNV6) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mainova:

0.051 = €73m ÷ (€3.0b – €593m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Mainova has an ROCE of 5.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Mainova

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Mainova’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Mainova’s ROCE appears to be around the 6.0% average of the Integrated Utilities industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Mainova’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Mainova currently has an ROCE of 5.1%, compared to its ROCE of 1.8% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

DB:MNV6 Last Perf January 17th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Mainova has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Mainova’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Mainova has total assets of €3.0b and current liabilities of €593m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Mainova’s ROCE