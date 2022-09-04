Mainstream GOP is pushing back against MAGA Trump supporters to defend democracy, Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney says

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney said mainstream GOP lawmakers are pushing back on MAGA supporters.

His remarks come days after Biden warned that MAGA supporters are threatening democracy.

Maloney told Fox News Sunday that Biden's speech shows that Democrats and Republicans agree on some things.

Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney said he thinks moderate Republicans are pushing back against MAGA Trump supporters to defend democracy.

"This is mainstream [Republicans] versus MAGA," Maloney said on Fox News Sunday. "The president has a duty to defend American democracy, and he is in agreement with leading conservative voices."

Maloney was referencing President Joe Biden's primetime speech where he warned of the dangers of extremism from MAGA Trump supporters.

"Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated. And that's where MAGA Republicans are today," Biden said on Thursday.

"They don't understand what every patriotic American knows: You can't love your country only when you win," he added.

Maloney on Sunday defended Biden's remarks which have gotten pushback from GOP figures in Trump's circle.

"The point of that speech is that mainstream Republicans and Democrats agree on things — it's wrong to attack the United States Capitol, to spread a pernicious lie about the election being stolen," Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said. "I mean, Republicans and Democrats are in large part in agreement."

