Mainstream media keeps silent on Hunter Biden email allegations

Laura Ingraham shares her thoughts on 'The Ingraham Angle'
When a New York tabloid published the alleged contents of a computer hard drive purporting to document the Ukrainian and Chinese business activities of Hunter Biden, the newspaper cast the information as a "smoking gun." Enter the FBI. Less than three weeks before one of the most contentious presidential campaigns in history, federal authorities are investigating whether the material supplied to the New York Post by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is part of a smoke bomb of disinformation pushed by Russia.
Nine people have been arrested after a teacher in France was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen in what Emmanuel Macron called a "blatant Islamist terrorist attack". Samuel Paty, a married father, had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class on freedom of expression. The killer, who was shot dead by police on Friday in broad daylight, was identified as an 18 year-old Chechen Russian born in Moscow.
The largest wildfire in Colorado history grew overnight as high winds pushed the blaze through rural communities and the forecast predicts more “extreme fire behavior” on Saturday. Gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) overnight created “very significant" fire activity, especially along the southeast section, said Cass Cairns, a spokeswoman for the Cameron Peak fire efforts. “The plan today is to try to hold the fire to the east,” Paul Delmerico, operations chief for the Cameron Peak fire said early Saturday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that Democrats in Congress and members of the Trump administration have been unable to reach a final agreement regarding a future COVID-19 relief package. While Pelosi said she was "optimistic" and the two parties have made progress, she said there have been specific disagreements over the language used in the bill. Pelosi said that members of the president's administration were not "legislators" and had removed about 55% of the language related to testing and contact tracing.
Rudy Giuliani has dismissed concerns that his latest anti-Biden smears are part of a foreign-election interference plot, but a Ukrainian lawmaker recently deemed an “active Russian agent” by the U.S. Treasury is now touting further details to come. Andrii Derkach, one of the key players in Giuliani's years-long dirt-digging mission against Joe Biden in Ukraine, piggybacked on the former New York City mayor's latest Biden smears—supposedly involving a forgotten laptop. Derkach claimed on Facebook that there is a “second laptop” with evidence of corruption involving the Biden family.
Donald Trump has been accused of "inciting domestic terrorism" over his response to an alleged plot by right-wing militia to kidnap the governor of Michigan. At a rally in the state on Saturday, Mr Trump targeted Gretchen Whitmer several times, criticising Michigan's rules to stop the spread of coronavirus, calling her “dishonest” and making light of a plan uncovered by the FBI to kidnap her. Mr Trump accused the Democrats of wanting to “erase American history" and “purge American values" and claimed, with no basis, that Democratic rival Joe Biden would put communities at risk.
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult. One thing airlines believe could help is to have rapid virus tests of all passengers before departure. With no end in sight to the pandemic, the near total halt to international travel will hinder economies as they try to bounce back from recession and return to normal levels of business activity.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Sunday of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, hours after it was agreed. The truce agreed on Saturday came into force at midnight (2000 GMT) after a week-old Russian-brokered ceasefire failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s. At 1010 GMT, the Azeri defence ministry said the Aghdam region, adjacent Nagorno-Karabakh, was under Armenian shelling.
Anti-terrorism prosecutors in France have detained nine people, including a minor, after a geography teacher was decapitated in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses on a street in northern Paris on Friday afternoon, according to Paris police. The attack outside a school in the Parisian suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine occurred after the teacher showed caricatures of the prophet Muhammad published in the satire magazine Charlie Hebdo to his students, a police spokesperson told NBC. The teacher, identified as Samuel Paty, 47, told Muslim students they could leave the classroom ahead of the lesson on freedom of expression and blasphemy, according to the school district.
Eric Trump on Saturday tweeted an image of an imposing property he claims Joe Biden owns and is possible evidence of corruption by the Democratic presidential nominee. Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, tweeted a picture of a sprawling property he claimed is owned by Joe Biden, evidence of corruption by the Democratic presidential nominee.
The bodies of two people were pulled from the wreckage after a single-engine, fixed-wing plane went down in south Louisiana. The Cessna 182 crashed around noon Friday near Lake Hatch in Terrebonne Parish, news outlets reported. The bodies were released to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.
The video, taken in the coastal city of Sinop, showed a narrow column of smoke headed high into the blue sky. In recent days Turkey had issued notices restricting air space and waters off the coastal area to allow firing tests. A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Turkey had tested the S-400 system on Friday but did not provide details.
The Chinese government has warned Washington it may detain Americans in China in response to the Justice Department's prosecution of Chinese military-affiliated scholars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said Chinese officials had issued repeated warnings through multiple channels to U.S. government officials. The paper said China's message was the United States should end prosecutions of Chinese scholars in U.S. courts, or Americans in China could find themselves in violation of Chinese law.
New York officials have stopped a Hasidic Jewish wedding that was expected to have 10,000 people attend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "Look, you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding," Cuomo said in a press conference on Saturday. Tensions between the Orthodox community and New York City have escalated since local authorities put some of their neighborhoods on lockdown earlier this month after a spike in infections.
A woman convicted of cutting a pregnant woman's body open before kidnapping her baby is set to be the first inmate who is a woman to be put to death by the American government in more than 60 years. The Justice Department said Lisa Montgomery, who was convicted of fatally strangling the woman, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on 8 December at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute in Indiana. She will be the ninth federal inmate put to death since the Justice Department resumed executions in July after a nearly 20-year hiatus.
A landslide in central Vietnam on Sunday buried at least 22 army personnel, just a week after another landslide killed 13 as heavy rains continued to pound the region, state media reported. The latest landslide sent rock and earth crushing into an army camp at the foot of a mountain following a week of incessant rain in Quang Tri province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported. On Thursday, rescuers recovered 13 bodies, 11 of them army officers, from a landslide in Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri's neighboring province.
China on Sunday detailed steps to grant more autonomy to Shenzhen, letting the southern financial and technology hub pilot reforms in market development and economic integration. The changes announced by the National Development and Reform Commission include more flexibility to pursue reforms in areas such as land use and cross-border arbitration. Shenzhen will launch stock index-futures products and will be allowed to issue offshore yuan-denominated local government bonds.
The editorial board of the Lexington Herald-Leader, one of Kentucky's largest newspapers, endorsed Amy McGrath over 36-year incumbent Mitch McConnell. "McConnell purports to care about Kentucky and the country, but time and again, he has chosen the GOP instead," the editorial board stated. Senate Majority Leader McConnell is one of the most high-profile Republicans in the country.
A man named Matthew Hammar was found living in the rafters of a Raley's grocery store in Nevada after his foot fell through the ceiling, police told the Reno Gazette Journal. Local authorities confirmed to the outlet that Hammar was stealing food from the deli and even made himself "at home" during the week he lived in the ceiling. Hammar was charged with burglary and obstructing a police officer, according to the report.
Sources familiar with the situation say Trump and Murdoch have not talked in several weeks. A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on this story, but Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement: “President Trump won in 2016 without the vocal support of the political insider crowd, and he's going to do it again. The President enjoys the support of over 90 percent of Republicans, and our rally data shows that about a quarter of rally registrants are not even registered as Republicans.
A day after winning a second term in a landside victory, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday she sees the election result as an endorsement of her government's efforts to stamp out the coronavirus and reboot the economy. Speaking at a cafe near her Auckland home, Ardern said she expects to form a new government within three weeks and to prioritize work on the virus response. “We're cracking on very quickly with the work we need to do as a new team,” Ardern said.
A US Postal Service employee in Kentucky was terminated after authorities alleged he tried to discard over 100 absentee ballots. The employee may also face federal charges after the ballots were found in a dumpster, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. The ballots were intended for the Jeffersontown area of Jefferson County, the most populous locality in the Commonwealth.
A Hong Kong protester dubbed "Grandma Wong" has spoken out against her treatment by Chinese authorities, accusing them of stopping her from returning home for over a year. year-old Alexandra Wong said on Saturday (October 17) she suffered mental abuse after being kept in custody for over a month across the border in in Shenzhen. "Grandma Wong" had been a familiar face at anti-government protests in Hong Kong, often waving a large British flag, but she disappeared from the streets around August last year.
Police unions nationwide have largely supported President Donald Trump's reelection, amid mass demonstrations over police brutality and accusations of systemic racism — but a number of Black law enforcement officers are speaking out against these endorsements, saying their concerns over entering the 2020 political fray were ignored. Trump has touted his support from the law enforcement community, which includes endorsements from national, city and state officers' unions — some of which publicly endorsed a political candidate for the first time.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won a landslide victory in the country's general election. With all votes tallied, Ms Ardern's centre-left Labour Party won 49.1%, bringing a projected 64 seats and a rare outright parliamentary majority. The opposition centre-right National Party won 26.8% in Saturday's poll - just 35 seats in the 120-seat assembly.