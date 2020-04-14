MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

FAIRFAX, Va. , April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported net income of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, which represents a 1.04% return on average assets, and a 9.97% return on average equity, or $0.42 per share of common stock (basic and diluted) for the quarter-ended March 31 , 2020.

Net interest income of $10.3 million and noninterest income of $1.4 million continued to trend favorably and consistently for the quarter ended March 31 , 2020. Loan loss provisions of $350,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were primarily driven by loan growth.

Total assets were $1.3 billion and net loans were $1.1 billion as of March 31 , 2020. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.10% as of March 31 , 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $241.0 million , representing just over 21% of total deposits at March 31 , 2020. Total deposits as of March 31, 2020 were $1.1 billion . Capital levels for the Company remain strong.

As of March 31, 2020 , the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.98 , up 12.1% from $15.15 as of March 31 , 2019. According to Nasdaq, there were 12,093 trades during the quarter totaling 749,744 shares traded. The closing share price of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2020 was $16.76 , or 98.7% of book value. The market cap was $138.4 million as of March 31 , 2020. In reaction to the significant drop in share price, the Company repurchased 60,000 shares (0.7% of shares outstanding) on March 13, 2020 at a price of $16.54 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company does not intend to repurchase additional shares at this time.

COVID-19 Timeline

12/31/2019 1/23/2020 2/29/2020 3/13/2020 3/16/2020 WHO reports mysterious

illness in China WHO declares global

health emergency 1 st death reported in U.S. President Trump declares

national emergency MainStreet Bank adopts

work from home strategy

The coronavirus (COVID-19) changed from a relatively unknown status at the start of the year to "pandemic" status in the United States by mid-March. The Company's first quarter performance was not significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

QUOTES: "We had a good first quarter, but from mid-March onward, we've been focused on preventative measures to help our customers," said Chris Brockett , President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our team created meaningful loan forbearance programs for consumers, professionals and small businesses, with the goal of helping to preserve their liquidity. And, when President Trump signed H.R 748, The CARES Act, into law on March 26th , our team worked around the clock to implement the Paycheck Protection Program for our customers."

"Our technology has been a gamechanger," said Jeff W. Dick , Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We made the decision to work from home on a Sunday and the next day, Monday March 16 th , all but the limited branch team were up and working from home. Since most of our customers were already comfortable using our online banking platform, we temporarily closed two of our seven locations and reduced the hours of the remaining locations. We set the loan forbearance documents and Paycheck Protection Program documents up for DocuSign digital signature(s) for ease of execution, and we hold all meetings by video calls to keep our teams 'in the know'. Finally, we increased the average hourly wage of our dedicated customer-facing branch staff by upwards of 50% as they are literally on the front line of this pandemic."