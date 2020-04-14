MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

FAIRFAX, Va. , April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported net income of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, which represents a 1.04% return on average assets, and a 9.97% return on average equity, or $0.42 per share of common stock (basic and diluted) for the quarter-ended March 31 , 2020.
Net interest income of $10.3 million and noninterest income of $1.4 million continued to trend favorably and consistently for the quarter ended March 31 , 2020. Loan loss provisions of $350,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were primarily driven by loan growth.
Total assets were $1.3 billion and net loans were $1.1 billion as of March 31 , 2020. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.10% as of March 31 , 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $241.0 million , representing just over 21% of total deposits at March 31 , 2020. Total deposits as of March 31, 2020 were $1.1 billion . Capital levels for the Company remain strong.
As of March 31, 2020 , the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.98 , up 12.1% from $15.15 as of March 31 , 2019. According to Nasdaq, there were 12,093 trades during the quarter totaling 749,744 shares traded. The closing share price of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2020 was $16.76 , or 98.7% of book value. The market cap was $138.4 million as of March 31 , 2020. In reaction to the significant drop in share price, the Company repurchased 60,000 shares (0.7% of shares outstanding) on March 13, 2020 at a price of $16.54 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company does not intend to repurchase additional shares at this time.
|
COVID-19 Timeline
|
|
12/31/2019
|
1/23/2020
|
2/29/2020
|
3/13/2020
|
3/16/2020
|
WHO reports mysterious
|
WHO declares global
|
1 st death reported in U.S.
|
President Trump declares
|
MainStreet Bank adopts
The coronavirus (COVID-19) changed from a relatively unknown status at the start of the year to "pandemic" status in the United States by mid-March. The Company's first quarter performance was not significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
QUOTES: "We had a good first quarter, but from mid-March onward, we've been focused on preventative measures to help our customers," said Chris Brockett , President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our team created meaningful loan forbearance programs for consumers, professionals and small businesses, with the goal of helping to preserve their liquidity. And, when President Trump signed H.R 748, The CARES Act, into law on March 26th , our team worked around the clock to implement the Paycheck Protection Program for our customers."
"Our technology has been a gamechanger," said Jeff W. Dick , Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We made the decision to work from home on a Sunday and the next day, Monday March 16 th , all but the limited branch team were up and working from home. Since most of our customers were already comfortable using our online banking platform, we temporarily closed two of our seven locations and reduced the hours of the remaining locations. We set the loan forbearance documents and Paycheck Protection Program documents up for DocuSign digital signature(s) for ease of execution, and we hold all meetings by video calls to keep our teams 'in the know'. Finally, we increased the average hourly wage of our dedicated customer-facing branch staff by upwards of 50% as they are literally on the front line of this pandemic."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates seven branches in Herndon , Fairfax , Fairfax City , McLean , Leesburg , Clarendon and Washington D.C.
MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office ® . With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender, offering SBA 7(a) and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS a solution that provides up to $55 million in FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com .
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
62,098
|
|
|
$
|
53,376
|
|
|
$
|
52,580
|
|
|
$
|
44,976
|
|
|
$
|
29,741
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
10,677
|
|
|
|
11,468
|
|
|
|
19,432
|
|
|
|
19,835
|
|
|
|
30,034
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
72,775
|
|
|
|
64,844
|
|
|
|
72,012
|
|
|
|
64,811
|
|
|
|
59,775
|
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
102,191
|
|
|
|
92,791
|
|
|
|
88,198
|
|
|
|
60,079
|
|
|
|
69,308
|
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|
|
|
23,878
|
|
|
|
23,914
|
|
|
|
24,410
|
|
|
|
24,946
|
|
|
|
25,487
|
|
Restricted equity securities, at cost
|
|
|
5,041
|
|
|
|
6,157
|
|
|
|
4,882
|
|
|
|
5,307
|
|
|
|
5,732
|
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,898, $9,584, $9,370,
$9,185, and $9,189, respectively
|
|
|
1,059,628
|
|
|
|
1,030,425
|
|
|
|
992,609
|
|
|
|
983,574
|
|
|
|
943,735
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
14,666
|
|
|
|
14,153
|
|
|
|
14,109
|
|
|
|
14,208
|
|
|
|
14,226
|
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued interest and other receivables
|
|
|
4,809
|
|
|
|
5,420
|
|
|
|
5,373
|
|
|
|
5,681
|
|
|
|
5,644
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
24,761
|
|
|
|
24,562
|
|
|
|
19,381
|
|
|
|
14,275
|
|
|
|
14,169
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
20,786
|
|
|
|
13,885
|
|
|
|
11,414
|
|
|
|
9,945
|
|
|
|
7,824
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
1,329,742
|
|
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
|
|
$
|
1,233,595
|
|
|
$
|
1,184,033
|
|
|
$
|
1,145,900
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
240,979
|
|
|
$
|
252,707
|
|
|
$
|
218,087
|
|
|
$
|
201,405
|
|
|
$
|
193,744
|
|
Interest-bearing DDA deposits
|
|
|
16,846
|
|
|
|
53,707
|
|
|
|
54,438
|
|
|
|
65,117
|
|
|
|
59,639
|
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
|
|
60,454
|
|
|
|
63,015
|
|
|
|
63,746
|
|
|
|
61,945
|
|
|
|
61,537
|
|
Money market deposits
|
|
|
265,443
|
|
|
|
141,337
|
|
|
|
125,716
|
|
|
|
115,641
|
|
|
|
147,655
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
559,489
|
|
|
|
560,857
|
|
|
|
601,896
|
|
|
|
566,292
|
|
|
|
504,071
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
1,143,211
|
|
|
|
1,071,623
|
|
|
|
1,063,883
|
|
|
|
1,010,400
|
|
|
|
966,646
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
|
14,812
|
|
|
|
14,805
|
|
|
|
14,798
|
|
|
|
14,791
|
|
|
|
14,783
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
21,424
|
|
|
|
13,896
|
|
|
|
11,697
|
|
|
|
9,806
|
|
|
|
9,488
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
1,189,447
|
|
|
|
1,140,324
|
|
|
|
1,100,378
|
|
|
|
1,054,997
|
|
|
|
1,020,917
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,231 shares at March 31, 2020
including 155,742 unvested shares, 8,260,259 shares at
December 31, 2019 including 160,961 unvested shares,
8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019 including 160,961
unvested shares, 8,250,259 at June 30, 2019 including
|
|
|
32,418
|
|
|
|
32,397
|
|
|
|
32,397
|
|
|
|
32,387
|
|
|
|
32,387
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
74,482
|
|
|
|
75,117
|
|
|
|
74,860
|
|
|
|
74,609
|
|
|
|
74,353
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
32,567
|
|
|
|
29,097
|
|
|
|
25,535
|
|
|
|
21,826
|
|
|
|
18,395
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
(152)
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
140,295
|
|
|
|
137,034
|
|
|
|
133,217
|
|
|
|
129,036
|
|
|
|
124,983
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
1,329,742
|
|
|
$
|
1,277,358
|
|
|
$
|
1,233,595
|
|
|
$
|
1,184,033
|
|
|
$
|
1,145,900
|
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
14,220
|
|
|
$
|
12,916
|
|
|
$
|
14,220
|
|
|
$
|
14,223
|
|
|
$
|
14,192
|
|
|
$
|
13,877
|
|
|
$
|
12,916
|
|
Interest on investment securities
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
556
|
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
15,116
|
|
|
|
13,817
|
|
|
|
15,116
|
|
|
|
15,028
|
|
|
|
15,101
|
|
|
|
14,867
|
|
|
|
13,817
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
| ...
275