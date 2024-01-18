Here’s how to maintain your home’s your pipes, heating system in freezing temperatures

As frigid temperatures sweep across New England, plumbing companies like Trust 1 Services in Quincy are fielding twice as many calls than normal.

“Normally we keep it to a three-call day,” said Matthew Patchell, a technician for Trust 1 Services. “Now, we’re doing four or five. Some of our guys are doing six.”

Amidst the freezing temperatures, the company says some of their clients’ heating systems have already failed Tuesday.

Pipes freezing and bursting, however, can be expected later this week.

Patchell added, “If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen now.”

Trust 1 Services told Boston 25 Wednesday that homeowners should keep a steady drip from their faucets to avoid pipes freezing. They recommend running both hot and cold water.

“You got to make sure it’s in the middle so you get a drip on both lines,” said Patchell. “[Hot water] actually has a tendency of freezing quicker.”

Noah Hennessey, another technician at Trust 1 Services, also added some immediate measures you can take to protect your pipes and heating system.

“Make sure your hoses are detached from the exterior of your house,” he explained. “Try to get insulation hot and cold on your pipes. If you’re not home, set your thermostat to 55 degrees.”

Hennessey and Patchell said Boston’s old buildings with weak insulation create a greater risk of freezing pipes and heat systems overworking.

Patchell added, “In the really cold winter months, your furnace or boiler is going to work a lot more -- probably 10 times more than it would normally.”

The two also recommended homeowners have their heat systems assessed by professionals routinely throughout the year.

Patchell finished, “A little money now can save you a lot of money later.”

Freezing temperatures across the greater Boston area are expected heading into the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW