How to Maintain the Quality of Your Cutting Board Over Time

Caltrans has issued a cease and desist notice to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, claiming the law enforcement office acted "prematurely" and was "unauthorized" when deputies and sheriff's employees cleaned up a homeless encampment along the Mokelumne River on Turner Road and Highway 99 in Lodi. ﻿﻿Sheriff Patrick Withrow said his deputies have been trying to work with Caltrans for weeks, and have issued the proper notices when clearing the homeless encampment. By law, people experiencing homelessness must be notified at least 72 hours before a cleanup. See more in the video above.