Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Can Cost Up to $500,000 Every 4 Years—If You Go It Alone

There are few cars more expensive than the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, but the $3.96 million sticker price is just the beginning.

Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, a Bugatti enthusiast living in Singapore, recently took it upon himself to outline just how much it costs to service and maintain the limited-edition hypercar in a post on his Facebook page (h/t Carscoops). The answer—at least according to his calculations: nearly half a million dollars every four years or so.

Here’s how he laid it out: The added costs will start to kick in around the 14-month mark. That’s when Bugatti’s team of highly trained technicians will need to replace the car’s oil, oil filter and drainage plugs, which will run you $24,979. Around this same time (14 to 16 months), you’ll also need to get the car’s lightweight rims swapped out. A whole set costs $49,958. Shortly after that (16 to 18 months), assuming you drive the car regularly, you’ll need to splash out for a new set of tires, which can cost anywhere from $7,993 for a set of Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3s or $41,965 for the track-friendly Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2Rs developed specifically for the Chiron Pur Sport.

Those are just the regular servicing costs, too. Replacing the front carbon ceramic brakes and 3-D-printed calipers costs $58,952. Meanwhile, cleaning the brake components and replacing the fluid and cables doubles that cost. Every 42 to 28 months, you also need to swap out the W16 engine’s Garrett quad turbochargers, which run $25,978 for a set of four. Then, you can add $21,982 for new airduct coolers, $43,963 for a new reinforced fuel tank and $28,576 for a full-engine retuning and recalibration. You might also need a new windscreen, which costs $59,949, and wiper blades, which cost $3,797. Finally, retouching the car’s finish, which can only be done by hand with special equipment, runs $55,148.

So, let’s say that over the course of four years, you get your oil changed three times, your rims and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R changed twice, and everything else listed above (minus the windscreen and finish detailing); you’re looking at a combined cost of $497,186. Even if you don’t drive the car, Zamani puts the cost at closer to $314,736, but that’s not exactly chump change. In fact, it’ll buy you a whole other luxury car, depending on your proclivities.

Fortunately, there is a way to dramatically lower the maintenance costs for the Chiron Pur Sport. You could sign up for Bugatti’s very own Passeport Tranquillité program, which runs $68,500 over four years. Launched earlier this year, the program offers full service for the Chiron and Veyron hypercars, along with all their variants. Available as either a two- or four-year plan, Passeport Tranquillité includes one annual visit to an official Bugatti service partner, roadside support and a special car care kit with cleaning and detailing materials. Each visit for the Chiron should last around 14 hours, but every four years the vehicle will undergo a “major” servicing by trained technicians that takes 72 hours to complete. Bugatti doesn’t mention the replacement of parts like rims or brakes, but it will pass on to the vehicle’s next owner should you sell your Chiron mid-plan.

Considering how much it costs to repair a supercar following an accident, the figures associated with maintaining the Chrion Pur Sport don’t come as a complete surprise. Still, you’ll want to budget a lot more than the car’s sticker price before buying one of your own—especially if you intend to hold on to it for years to come.

