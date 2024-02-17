Maintenance causes Bankhead Tunnel to close for a week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Commuting across Mobile Bay next week will look different for some drivers as the Bankhead tunnel will be undergoing maintenance for a week.

The closure will begin Monday at 7 a.m. while crews are installing a new generator, replacing the last generator that was installed in the mid-80s.

“This new generator is designed to handle all the new upgrades, all the safety upgrades that have been installed for the tunnel. Lights, cameras and computers,” ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said.

The tunnel is operated through normal electricity, but in case of an emergency, this new generator will be put to use.

“To accomplish that, you have to have more power in the event of a power outage, and that’s what this generator is for,” Gordon said.

The original generator produced 500 kilowatts of power; the new generator will now produce 750 kilowatts.

To make sure everything is properly installed, the tunnel will be closed for five days. Gordon said this is to ensure safety for those working on the maintenance.

But this closure will reroute roughly 3,000 drivers a day.

According to ALDOT, 6,000 drivers went through the Bankhead tunnel during the carnival season daily.

“Mardi Gras would not have been a great time to shut it down even though it was shut down for the parades whenever there was a parade,” Gordon said.

Jordan Houston lives right off of Water St and bikes to work; she said the increase in traffic next week raises some concerns.

“Cause it never fails there’s always one or two people who just blow right past me at the red light even if it’s just like a second or two so I’m going to have to watch out for more of that,” Houston said.

While the tunnel is closed for the week, drivers can use the Wallace Tunnel or the Cochrane Africatown Bridge instead.

Maintenance should take about five days to complete but could be completed sooner.

