Oct. 11—SUNBURY — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew will be doing maintenance work on the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 61) in Sunbury and Shamokin Dam on Thursday.

There will be alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This project is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting, PennDOT said.