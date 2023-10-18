Maintenance man breaks into apartment and sneaks into bed with woman, Florida cops say

A woman was tapped awake to find her apartment complex’s maintenance man lying in bed with her, Florida police said.

Wallace Miller, 64, was working as a maintenance man for an apartment complex when he entered the unit of one of the residents early in the morning on Oct. 17, according to a news release from the Panama City Police Department.

Miller sneaked into the female resident’s apartment without waking her, police said, and then crawled into her bed.

He reached over and tapped the woman on the shoulder to wake her up, police said.

The woman woke up and recognized Miller as an employee of the apartment, according to police.

She started to fight off Miller before he ran out of the apartment, police said.

She called the police, and Miller was later arrested.

Miller, who is a registered sexual predator, was charged with burglary and battery and taken into custody.

Panama City is about 100 miles southwest of Tallahassee.

