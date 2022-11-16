Maintenance man charged in Scranton assault

Nov. 16—A Kingston man hired to spackle a woman's downtown Scranton apartment is charged with groping her while he was there, city police said.

Thomas Suydan, 23, is charged with counts of indecent assault and harassment, the police said in a statement Tuesday.

Suydan worked Oct. 26 at Mulberry Towers. About 11 a.m., while working on a woman's apartment, police said he pulled her pants down and touched her buttocks and genitals.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The victim told Detective Dina Albanesi on Oct. 28 that Suydan threw her onto her love seat and said she wanted this as he grabbed her. She told him to leave.

Suydan denied he touched the victim during an interview Oct. 28, police said. He claimed the victim was not around while he was working in her apartment.

On Friday, investigators interviewed him again. This time, he said he put change in the victim's pockets as a joke.

Bail and preliminary hearing information was not available Tuesday.

