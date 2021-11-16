Maintenance supervisor at NC community college charged in on-campus student sex assault

A maintenance supervisor at a North Carolina community college was arrested in connection with an on-campus sexual assault and stalking of a high school student enrolled in an early college program, school officials said Tuesday.

The student reported being assaulted at Mitchell Community College in downtown Statesville, according to a news release by the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Alexander County sheriff’s investigators took John Phillip Barkley of Stony Point into custody on charges of indecent liberties with a student, sexual battery, stalking and assault on a female.

The college placed Barkley on administrative leave as soon as campus officials learned of the incident, according to the Iredell-Statesville Schools. Barkley has been a grounds maintenance supervisor at the community college for 10 years, officials said.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously,” Iredell-Statesville Superintendent Jeff James said in the release. “We appreciate the swift work” of Statesville Police Chief David Addison and his officers.

In a release, President Tim Brewer said the community college’s top priority is student safety.

“We also appreciate the swift action of the Statesville Police Department,” Brewer said in the release.