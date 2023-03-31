Maintenance worker, 68, sentenced in 2019 sexual assault of resident at apartment building

A Naples maintenance worker will go to jail after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a renter.

Rafael Lorenzo, 68, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison, followed by more than six years, in the 2019 case.

Lorenzo worked for an apartment complex in Naples when he went into the victim’s apartment and attempted to rape her in her kitchen, according to a May 20, 2019, arrest affidavit.

Julian Keen murder: LaBelle man gets life sentence in 2020 slaying of off-duty FWC officer, Immokalee native

Dentist arrested: Naples dentist charged with 200 child pornography counts, CCSO says

The victim told authorities that Lorenzo pulled up her dress in an attempt to sexually assault her.

Lorenzo was near the complex' maintenance shed when deputies contacted him. Lorenzo told them he was hurt from being "taken to the ground" by a victim's relative who arrived shortly after.

When detectives again interviewed Lorenzo at Naples Community Hospital, he confessed exposing his privates and "rubbing it on the victim in a sexual manner." He added it was consensual.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples maintenance worker to serve 8 years for assaulting renter