Maintenance worker accused of groping tenant in front of her 2 kids, Georgia cops say

Editor’s note: This story contains details of sexual assault.

A maintenance worker is accused of propositioning a tenant and then sexually assaulting her in front of her two young kids, Georgia authorities said.

Ellis Bell, 33, faces multiple charges after he allegedly groped the woman at her apartment in Augusta on June 6, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a charge of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

Bell works for the apartment complex, deputies said, and was there to fix the tenant’s A/C unit.

The woman told authorities Bell offered her $100 and told her she could “earn the money in fifteen minutes,” according to an arrest report obtained by McClatchy News. She told deputies she felt his comments were sexual and she rebuffed him.

Bell proceeded to touch her against her will, she told deputies, slipping his hand underneath her shorts and into her panties, the report said.

The woman screamed and fought back, and Bell eventually left the apartment, the report said. She told deputies her children witnessed the incident, prompting the molestation charge against Bell.

When questioned by authorities, Bell said he was there to fix the air conditioning and entered the tenant’s apartment after she gave him permission via text message, according to the arrest report. He reportedly got her phone number from the front office at the apartment complex.

Bell inspected the unit, determined it needed more Freon and went back to the front office to retrieve it, he told deputies. He made no mention of the alleged incident.

Bell was booked into the Richmond County Jail where he remained as of Wednesday, June 8, online records show.

Augusta is about 75 miles southwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

