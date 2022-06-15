Maintenance worker accused of smuggling drugs, phones into Fulton County Jail

A maintenance worker accused of smuggling drugs and a cellphone into the Fulton County Jail may face additional charges after investigators said they recovered a stolen gun inside his vehicle.

According to court documents, the maintenance worker was caught on camera handing the phone to an inmate.

What investigators said happened next has the employee facing felony charges, and it also raises questions about how he was able to smuggle it inside.

“We won’t tolerate anyone bringing contraband in, and you will go to jail,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.

Nearly a month after Labat spoke out about a former medical assistant accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana, crack cocaine and cigarettes into the jail, another contract worker also is at the center of a felony investigation.

This time, investigators say, Jason Mullens, 45, is accused of smuggling in a cellphone, marijuana and cigarettes into the jail.

Court documents also allege that when police searched his vehicle parked outside the jail, officers recovered multiple firearms, including one stolen from South Florida.

They also recovered tobacco and counterfeit $100 dollar bills and $50 dollar bills.

During his interview with investigators, Mullens confessed to bringing tobacco for inmates on multiple occasions, but he denied the rest of the allegations.

Seiden contacted Labat’s office to learn more about how the contraband made it inside but the sheriff was unavailable for comment.

Labat and his deputies have cracked down on illegal items previously.

In April, Channel 2 Action News was given exclusive access inside the jail as deputies performed a massive shake down, an all-out search for drugs, phones and weapons.

The crackdown came a week after a detention officer was stabbed multiple times by an inmate armed with an improvised knife.

The sheriff said that the officer was in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.

In the meantime, that former medical assistant accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the jail, remains a fugitive.

