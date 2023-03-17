Maintenance worker assaulted near Gus Johnson Plaza

Mar. 17—MANKATO — A 56-year-old maintenance worker at Gus Johnson Plaza was assaulted and possibly robbed Thursday night.

The man was applying salt to the sidewalks just before 10 p.m. at 413 N. Fourth St. when two men came up behind him and hit him on the back of the head with a piece of wood, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Justin Neumann said.

The man turned and fought back and punched one of the suspects and they ran. Neumann said the suspect realized later his wallet, which contained $6, was missing, but he wasn't sure if it was taken or if it was lost in the assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries to the head and to a hand.

The victim had little description of the assailants. Neumann said they are reviewing surveillance footage and an investigation into the suspects' identities will continue.