Maintenance worker responds to wrong Lake City apartment, shot multiple times by tenant, LCPD says

The Lake City Police Department said Thursday that a maintenance worker at an apartment complex is recovering after being shot multiple times by a tenant.

Police say the victim–an employee of Windsong Apartments–responded to an apartment just before 1 a.m. Thursday to assist with a key that had reportedly broken off in a tenant’s door.

Unfortunately, LCPD says the maintenance worker responded to the wrong apartment.

As the maintenance worker began work on the lock from the outside of the door, police say the tenants of the apartment were awoken by the sound of what they believed to be someone attempting to get inside.

“One of the six occupants, after observing the locking mechanism being breached and having had no verbal contact with the person outside the door, developed a well-founded fear for themselves and the other occupants of the apartment including several children,” LCPD said in a statement.

One of the tenants fired seven rounds through the door, of which four hit the maintenance worker.

Police say all individuals inside the apartment cooperated with investigating officers. The victim declined to press charges.

