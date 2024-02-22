Maintenance workers pulled a boy from a lake in the 8400 block of Eastchase Parkway on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Montgomery firefighters arrived at the lake after the workers had pulled the boy out, and the boy's father was on the scene, they said. Firefighters started life support procedures. Haynes Ambulance EMTs took the boy to Baptist Medical Center East, with an MFR paramedic on board.

As of 4:15 p.m., the boy was still receiving advanced life support measures in the emergency room, they said.

An MFR spokesperson did not immediately release any other information.

Fire trucks are pictured in this May 22, 2023 file photo. Montgomery firefighters arrived at a lake on Wednesday after workers had pulled a boy out of the lake.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Maintenance workers rescue boy from lake in Eastchase