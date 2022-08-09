Maio, Comfort Jr. sentenced in connection with sex trafficking investigation

Steven P. Maio, a sitting Steuben County legislator who pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution, was sentenced to three months' probation Tuesday in Steuben County Court.

Maio, also a former City of Corning councilman, was appointed to the Legislature in May 2015 to fill a vacancy and then elected to the post as a Democrat in 2015.

Larry Comfort Jr., who pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted promoting prostitution, a felony, was sentenced to six months in Steuben County Jail and five years of probation.

Maio, of Corning, Comfort Jr. and Larry Comfort Sr., both of Elmira Heights, and Jonathan Hamilton, of Elmira, were each indicted on corruption and prostitution charges in 2021 after New York State Police received a tip about a sex trafficking ring, according to Baker.

Investigators spent hundreds of hours performing surveillance and conducting witness interviews to put together evidence for a grand jury.

In March, Comfort Sr. pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Jonathan Hamilton also pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor conspiracy and was sentenced to four months in Steuben County Jail.

Comfort Sr. was charged under each count of the indictment, while the others were charged as accomplices to various crimes.

Comfort Sr. and his brother, Joseph Comfort, were previously convicted in connection with the December 1980 killing of New York State Police Investigator Robert Van Hall during an ambush at a car wash in the City of Corning.

Joseph Comfort died in prison in January 2019.

