Maire Tecnimont (BIT:MT) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (BIT:MT) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Maire Tecnimont

What Is Maire Tecnimont's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Maire Tecnimont had €683.7m of debt, an increase on €638.7m, over one year. On the flip side, it has €467.8m in cash leading to net debt of about €215.9m.

BIT:MT Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

A Look At Maire Tecnimont's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Maire Tecnimont had liabilities of €3.32b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €736.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €467.8m and €2.50b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €1.09b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €770.2m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Maire Tecnimont's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.3 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Importantly, Maire Tecnimont's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 22% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Maire Tecnimont's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.