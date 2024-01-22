MAIS teams get big wins in the Rumble in the South showcase
MRA upsets top ranked Raymond while Jackson Academy blows out Madison Central at Mississippi College for the Rumble In The South Tournament.
MRA upsets top ranked Raymond while Jackson Academy blows out Madison Central at Mississippi College for the Rumble In The South Tournament.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
Stock up on your winter essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
A 2008 Suzuki XL-7, sibling to the Pontiac Torrent and Saturn Vue, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.
TikTok may have been the world's top app by downloads and consumer spending in 2023, but it was not the top by actual usage. Last year, Facebook again maintained its No. 1 position by monthly active users, followed by other Meta-owned apps WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger -- all of which were ahead of TikTok at No. 5. Now new data indicates that TikTok's growth has started to slow, begging the question of whether the app's move into e-commerce via TikTok Shop is to blame.
Score 75% off this ionic winner that ensures a salon-like blowout at home.
Even though it will be just the second state to cast ballots, many experts say any realistic path for someone other than Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination has to start in the Granite State.
Grab this snuggly, stylish oversize sweater for as little as $23 — the lowest price we've ever seen it.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
From application angst to rejection to making big decisions about where to actually go, the college process can be stressful for parents and teens alike.
General Catalyst, one of the largest U.S. venture capital firms, is in talks to acquire an India-focused VC as part of efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing South Asian startup market, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deal would allow General Catalyst to tap deeper into India's vibrant technology scene that has lured over $100 billion in startup investments since 2010. General Catalyst has engaged with Venture Highway in recent months for the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The affordable drugstore find made my brittle hair so soft and smooth.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
A 1992 Honda Accord two-door with more than 400,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.
Call of Duty has been a fixture at the top of the yearly sales charts since 2009. This year, however, Hogwarts Legacy sold more copies, and it’s possible the same is true of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Want to try out something from the brand's popular Wundermost collection? Make it this.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
According to Google, this genius home accessory was the top trending interior decor item last year. I'm not surprised.