Is Maison Internationale de l'Informatique S.A.S.'s (EPA:ALMII) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Maison Internationale de l'Informatique S.A.S.'s (EPA:ALMII) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 8.49. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS:

P/E of 8.49 = €5.9 ÷ €0.69 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS has a lower P/E than the average (19.5) P/E for companies in the consumer services industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 153% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS has net cash of €4.2m. This is fairly high at 14% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's P/E Ratio

Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's P/E is 8.5 which is below average (16.8) in the FR market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.