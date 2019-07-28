Is Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS (EPA:ALMII) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Maison Internationale de l'Informatique S.A.S. (EPA:ALMII) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS had debt of €716.0k, up from €648.0k in one year. But on the other hand it also has €4.63m in cash, leading to a €3.92m net cash position.

A Look At Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS had liabilities of €15.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €1.32m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €4.63m in cash and €18.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has €6.07m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS grew its EBIT by 122% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Maison Internationale de l'InformatiqueS recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.